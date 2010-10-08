Land Art Generator Initiative



Looking at the city from Site 1 (Copyright Land Art Generator Initiative) (click-2-enlarge)

There is still a week to submit a proposal in the Land Art Generator Initiative competition. The brief of this competition is to design a land art slash energy generating apparatus, an art installation that turns harvesting energy into something evocative. The ambitious goal of the competition is to try to connect the arts with the utilitarian technologies of sustainability.

“The goal of the Land Art Generator Initiative (LAGI) is to design and construct Land Art / Environmental Art installations that have the added benefit of large scale clean energy generation. Each sculpture will continuously distribute clean energy into the electrical grid with each land art sculpture having the potential to provide power to thousands of homes.”

The principals of the Land Art Generator Initiative, Robert Ferry and Elisabeth Monoian, have asked me to be one of the jurors of the competition. Absolutely an honor. I am really looking forward to see the results!

The competition is open to submissions for three sites: one in Dubai, two in Abu Dhabi. The deadline for the competition is Friday the 4th of June 2010.



Site 1, Dubai (Copyright Land Art Generator Initiative) (click-2-enlarge)



Site 2, Abu Dhabi (Copyright Land Art Generator Initiative) (click-2-enlarge)